VIDEO: Skoda Owner Sets Car Ablaze After Traffic Police Fix Jammer In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a car owner allegedly set his unregistered Skoda Superb on fire after traffic police fixed a jammer to the vehicle parked on Adalat Road on August 14. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and the owner later shared a video of the burning car on social media, which quickly went viral.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Based on a complaint lodged by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Mirdhe of the Cantonment Traffic Branch, the Vedantnagar police have registered a case against the car owner.

According to the complaint, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in the city on August 14 to attend a Tiranga Rally. The rally route included District Court, Baba Petrol Pump Chowk and Mill Corner.

While clearing vehicles along the route, Mirdhe spotted a white Skoda Superb parked on Adalat Road. Despite announcements made over a loudspeaker asking the owner to move the vehicle, nobody responded.

Police then decided to tow the car. However, they were unable to do so because of its disc brakes. A jammer was subsequently fixed to the vehicle, along with a contact number for the owner to get in touch with the concerned police officials.

Instead of contacting the police, the owner allegedly set the car ablaze and recorded the incident. He then circulated the video on social media.

Constable Kharadkar is conducting further investigation into the case.