 VIDEO: Sharad Pawar, Kin Celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Skips Event
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar along with his kin and supporters gathered at Baramati in Pune district on Sunday to celebrate 'Bhau Beej', with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being conspicuous with his absence.

Videos shared on social media by Sharad Pawar's daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule showed the NCP (SP) chief being greeted by a steady stream of supporters and kin.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government against the wishes of Sharad Pawar.

The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one led by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

However, Ajit Pawar had attended the Baramati 'Bhau Beej' event last year.

Two different Padwas

This year, the deputy CM also broke the family's tradition of celebrating Diwali Padva jointly by organising a separate event in Katewadi, his native village here. The celebrations of Sharad Pawar took place in his Govindbaug residence.

Diwali-related celebrations in the Pawar household are being held in the run-up to the November 20 assembly polls.

Baramati is slated to see a high voltage fight between Ajit Pawar and his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar was pitted against Sule, who won convincingly.

Results of the assembly polls will be declared on November 23. 

