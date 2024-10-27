VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV

Days after two robberies in shops in city, now on early on Sunday morning, thives broke into Baner's well-known Chitale Bandhu sweet shop and stole money from the counter.
One of the thieves was seen on CCTV grabbing the money. The precise amount that was taken is still being determined.
The case is being looked into by Baner Police officers.
More updates awaited.
FPJ Shorts
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report
In recent similar cases, a theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada is still fresh in memory, while a bar in the Kondhwa area of Pune was also looted by thieves.