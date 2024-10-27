 VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV

VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV

In recent similar cases, a theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada is still fresh in memory, while a bar in the Kondhwa area of Pune was also looted by thieves.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV |

Days after two robberies in shops in city, now on early on Sunday morning, thives broke into Baner's well-known Chitale Bandhu sweet shop and stole money from the counter.

One of the thieves was seen on CCTV grabbing the money. The precise amount that was taken is still being determined.

The case is being looked into by Baner Police officers.

More updates awaited.

FPJ Shorts
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report

In recent similar cases, a theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada is still fresh in memory, while a bar in the Kondhwa area of Pune was also looted by thieves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Put Me In Jail If You Can,' Congress MLA From Pune's Kasba Peth, Ravindra Dhangekar, Dares Devendra...

'Put Me In Jail If You Can,' Congress MLA From Pune's Kasba Peth, Ravindra Dhangekar, Dares Devendra...

VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV

VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV

Pune l BJP Will Bag More Than 42 Seats in Western Maharashtra: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Pune l BJP Will Bag More Than 42 Seats in Western Maharashtra: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Pune's Hills Will Remain Untouched, Says BJP's Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole; Addresses Traffic...

Pune's Hills Will Remain Untouched, Says BJP's Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole; Addresses Traffic...

Pune: BJP's Dheeraj Ghate Fumes as Kasba Seat Goes to Hemant Rasane, Says 'You Want a Hindutvavadi...

Pune: BJP's Dheeraj Ghate Fumes as Kasba Seat Goes to Hemant Rasane, Says 'You Want a Hindutvavadi...