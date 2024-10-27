VIDEO: Robbery at Chitale Bandhu Franchise in Pune's Baner Area Caught on CCTV |

Days after two robberies in shops in city, now on early on Sunday morning, thives broke into Baner's well-known Chitale Bandhu sweet shop and stole money from the counter.

One of the thieves was seen on CCTV grabbing the money. The precise amount that was taken is still being determined.

The case is being looked into by Baner Police officers.

More updates awaited.

In recent similar cases, a theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada is still fresh in memory, while a bar in the Kondhwa area of Pune was also looted by thieves.