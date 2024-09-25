VIDEO: Rain Lashes Pune, Several Streets Waterlogged a Day Ahead of PM Modi's Visit |

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, heavy rain lashed Pune, leading to severe waterlogging in several streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Pune district for today (September 25). In a release, the IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places.

Yesterday also the city experienced waterlogging in various areas, including the rally venue for PM Modi's event. Visuals of the flooded rally venue and surrounding roads caused a major uproar on social media.

As dams near Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city are almost 100% full, water is being released into the Mutha and Pavana river basins as required. The Executive Engineer of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Department has appealed to residents to take precautions.

PM Modi in Pune tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday and launch various development projects worth over ₹22,600 crore.

An official statement mentioned that the inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate will mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension of Pune Metro Phase-1, to be developed at a cost of around ₹2,950 crore. This southern extension of approximately 5.46 km is entirely underground, with three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj.

Among other projects, he will also lay the foundation stone for a memorial at Bhidewada, commemorating Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's first girl school, in honor of the noted social reformer.