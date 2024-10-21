VIDEO: Pune Captivated by 'RoZéO' Air Show Featuring Aerial Acrobatics |

In an enchanting display of aerial acrobatics, three flexible poles were set up on the lawn, where gymnasts nimbly climbed to the rhythm of the music, captivating the audience with breathtaking performances. Pune residents were left mesmerized by the precision and skill of the French artists during the unique aerial show, 'RoZéO,' held on Sunday.

The event was organized in collaboration with the French Institute of India and the Alliance Française Network, aimed at providing an extraordinary experience for the people of Pune.

Hosted by Stéphane Gerard and Amélie Wijal, director of Alliance Française Pune, the show took place on Sunday evening at Amonora Mall in Hadapsar, drawing a roaring crowd. Recently featured in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the air show showcased the richness of French culture.

Magic in the air

RoZéO, a one-of-a-kind live performance crafted by Stéphane Girard and Camille Beaumier, accompanied by compositions from Pauline Fremaux and artwork by Anne Jonathan, enthralled the audience. The artists executed delicate movements that brought the performance to life against the vast sky, with figures swaying gracefully on metal poles reaching at least 6 meters high, evoking the serene reedbeds of the Camargue. This stunning 42-minute show, blending electronics, field recordings, and soundscapes, created a meditative ambiance that resonated with the audience, who responded with thunderous applause.

The show is part of a limited global tour, appearing in just a few cities worldwide. In India, it is being presented in five cities, including Pune. Through 'RoZéO' and other dynamic cultural productions, the Alliance Française network is enhancing the artistic exchange between India and France. "This innovative creation will serve as a bond connecting our artistic communities and showcasing the art of France," stated Stéphane Gerrard, program coordinator, alongside Amélie Wijal.

Premiering in 2023 as part of a program designed by artistic director Thomas Jolly, RoZéO has garnered international acclaim for its dreamlike choreography following its performance at the Olympics.