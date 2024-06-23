VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Lashed By Heavy Rain, Records 114 mm In One Hour |

Chinchwad Spine, Link Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune recorded heavy rainfall with 114 mm rain in just one hour on Sunday.

An hour on Sunday left the area heavily waterlogged and people were stuck in traffic. The viral video showed vehicles half-submerged as people navigated through flooded streets.

Rain to resume in Pune from Monday

Meanwhile, days after lashing the city, the monsoon took a break in Pune. However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains will resume in the city from Monday.

There are signs of satisfactory rainfall in the district for the next week. After the southwest monsoon entered the city, the intensity of rain had somewhat subsided. Heavy rains are still awaited in the ghat section and the catchment areas.

At least in the last week of June, it is predicted that rains suitable for agriculture will fall. On Saturday, the city witnessed sunny weather. The weather department had predicted cloudy weather on Sunday and rain showers in the noon.

During the first rain of the monsoon, although the city was waterlogged, the water levels in the dams providing water to the city have not reached the desired mark. This coming week is expected to bring the water level in these dams up.