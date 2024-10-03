 VIDEO: MNS Protests Against Inappropriate Placement of Shivaji Maharaj Poster by Pune Metro, Poster Removed After Protest
When inquired about the alleged lapse, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) of Pune Metro, spoke to the Free Press Journal, stating, "The video is old, and when we became aware of the inappropriate positioning of the poster, we removed it on September 30."

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune protested against one of the boards, where the picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was printed at the bottom of the poster. The party stated that this was a gross insult to Chhatrapati.

It added that the Metro authorities recently removed Mahatma Phule's name from the station at Mandai, changing it to Mandai Metro station, and now this incident is an addition.

"As soon as it was pointed out that the Metro was knowingly insulting our idols, the MNS Kasba Division protested at Swargate and demanded an explanation, leading to the removal of the insulting poster of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the party added.

On this occasion, MNS Kasba Division President Ganesh Bhokare and many office bearers were present. "The Metro should not make such a mistake again; otherwise, it should remember that the battle is with MNS," he added.

