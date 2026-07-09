 VIDEO: Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Hingoli, Nanded And Parbhani; No Loss Of Life Or Property Reported
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VIDEO: Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Hingoli, Nanded And Parbhani; No Loss Of Life Or Property Reported

According to official information received by the district emergency operations centre, tremors were recorded at 1:37 am, 2:15 am and 2:17 am on July 9. The intensity of the earthquakes was recorded at 4.6, 3.6 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
VIDEO: Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Hingoli, Nanded And Parbhani; No Loss Of Life Or Property Reported
Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Hingoli, Nanded And Parbhani; No Loss Of Life Or Property Reported | Sourced

Pune: Mild earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani districts during the early hours of Thursday, causing brief panic among residents. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far, the district emergency centre said.

According to official information received by the district emergency operations centre, tremors were recorded at 1:37 am, 2:15 am and 2:17 am on July 9. The intensity of the earthquakes was recorded at 4.6, 3.6 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively.

The epicentre of the earthquake was identified at Shirali village in Vasmat tehsil of Hingoli district, officials said.

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The tremors occurred during midnight hours when most people were asleep. As two successive tremors were felt within a short interval, the possibility of further aftershocks cannot be ruled out, officials said.

Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to citizens not to panic but remain alert. He advised residents to move to open spaces if they feel earthquake tremors and avoid rushing or crowding inside buildings.

Officials also stated that earthquakes cannot be predicted in advance and urged people to follow safety precautions.

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