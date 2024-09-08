Video l Meet Sagar Bagade: Kolhapur Teacher Praised by PM Modi for Adopting 11 Orphans, Wins National Teachers Award |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wide-ranging interaction with the outstanding educators of the country saw a teacher from Kolhapur taking centre stage because of his inspiring and motivating journey.

The unforgettable exchange between Sagar Bagade and PM Modi brought the spotlight on the former's riveting life journey on how he, himself being an orphan, went to become the 'saviour' of at least 11 orphaned children. "I am an Arts teacher in Maharashtra's Kolhapur," Sagar Bagade told the Prime Minister while informing that he has adopted 11 orphaned kids and was looking after their livelihood and education.

PM Modi heaped praise

"I myself come from an orphanage and hence undertook this initiative for their welfare. Today, I am capable enough and if I could do something for unprivileged kids, there can't be anything bigger than this," he said, drawing loud cheers from the teaching fraternity. Impressed with his selfless service, PM Modi heaped praise on the tutor's initiative and said that you have lived a life of high morals and your journey will emulate many others to follow.

Sagar Bagade is one of the National Award-winning teachers, fighting against social evils through his dance art and also connecting his students with it. Notably, PM Modi interacted with scores of noted educators at his official residence, who were conferred with National Teachers Awards. The purpose of the National Teachers Awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work, not only improved the quality of the education sector but also enriched the lives of their students.

This year, 82 teachers from across the country were selected which include 50 from the Department of School Education & Literacy, 16 each from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.