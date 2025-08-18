 VIDEO: Drunk Driver Injures 6, Damages 3 Vehicles In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
VIDEO: Drunk Driver Injures 6, Damages 3 Vehicles In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Angry citizens beat up the driver badly and handed him over to the police

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
VIDEO: Drunk Driver Injures 6, Damages 3 Vehicles In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

A drunk driver created a huge commotion in the Padampura to Samarthanagar area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late on Sunday night. The accused, driving at high speed, hit six people and damaged three vehicles. A woman and a girl were seriously injured in this accident. Angry citizens beat up the driver badly and handed him over to the police.

According to the information given by the police, the accused driver, Sanket Shankar Ambhore (a resident of Padampura), was coming towards Padampura from Kranti Chowk at night. Near Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk, he hit Anasabai Bhagirath Barandwal (55, a resident of Hudco) and a 13-year-old girl who were walking on the road. Both were seriously injured in this accident.

After this incident, some youths started chasing the car. However, Ambhore sped away towards the central bus stand. He hit another car near Karthi Signal and fled towards Savarkar Chowk. He then hit a two-wheeler near Bandu Vaidya Chowk. Finally, his car stopped after hitting an SUV in the Samarthanagar area.

The police have detained the driver and are in the process of framing charges against him.

Further investigation is underway.

