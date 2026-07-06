 Video: Dilapidated Two-Storey Wada Collapses In Pune's Somwar Peth; No Casualties Reported
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Video: Dilapidated Two-Storey Wada Collapses In Pune's Somwar Peth; No Casualties Reported

A major tragedy was averted in Pune after a dilapidated two-storey wada collapsed in Somwar Peth's Dhanagar Galli following the timely evacuation of residents by the PMC Fire Brigade. Firefighters assessed the risk and safely evacuated all families before the structure gave way. No casualties or injuries were reported. PMC urged citizens to report unsafe buildings promptly.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Video: Dilapidated Two-Storey Wada Collapses In Pune's Somwar Peth; No Casualties Reported
Video: Dilapidated Two-Storey Wada Collapses In Pune's Somwar Peth; No Casualties Reported | X @PMCPune

A major tragedy was averted in Pune after a dilapidated two-storey wada collapsed in Somwar Peth's Dhanagar Galli following the timely evacuation of residents by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Brigade.

According to the PMC, the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the dangerously unstable structure. Assessing the risk, firefighters promptly evacuated all families living in the wada before the building gave way.

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The structure collapsed shortly after the evacuation. Owing to the Fire Brigade's swift response, vigilance and timely action, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to immediately report dilapidated and unsafe buildings to the administration, cooperate with officials during evacuation efforts, and prioritise safety to help prevent such incidents.

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