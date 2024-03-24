VIDEO: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Decorated With Two Thousand Kilograms Of Grapes

Pune: Draksha Mahotsav 2024 To Be Organised At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir On March 24 | www.dagdushethganpati.com

On the occasion of Holi Pournima, the Draksha Mahotsav, meaning Grape Festival, was celebrated in the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple on Sunday. The idol of Ganpati Bappa was decorated with two thousand kilograms of grapes by the Sahyadri Farms.

Draksha Mahotsav is an annual programme of the temple which is celebrated with enthusiasm. According to the temple trust's website, the premises will be adorned with 2,000 kg of luscious black and green grapes, creating a mesmerising sight for devotees. These grapes will later be distributed among various institutions such as Sassoon General Hospital and Pitashree Old Age Home, as well as among devotees seeking Bappa’s blessings.