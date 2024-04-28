VIDEO: CM Eknath Shinde Joins Birthday Celebration of 5-Year-Old in Kolhapur

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the birthday celebration of a 5-year-old boy in Anantpuram Society in Kolhapur.

The Chief Minister was in the area for other engagements following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolhapur on Saturday but made time to celebrate with the young child in the Bapat Camp area of the district.

The birthday boy, Ridhan Charla, was having his fifth birthday on Saturday and had a unique request: he wanted the Chief Minister to join in his celebration. His parents, moved by their son's wish, approached CM Shinde, who readily agreed to the request.

Earlier on April 28, addressing a rally in Kolhapur, PM Modi said that Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra.

BJP-NDA is leading 2-0: Modi

"Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among the local youth here. If I speak to you in Football terminology, yesterday after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2-0," PM Modi said.

CM Shinde took to social media platform X, and said, "My association with Kolhapur is not only for elections... a pregnant woman was trapped during the floods in Kolhapur. At that time, we along with workers went to the spot and rescued the pregnant woman and took her to a safe place. On this occasion, it was mentioned that people have been helped for 12 days continuously in this unprecedented crisis in Kolhapur." Notably, on July 27, 2019, the Mahalaxmi Express, a Mumbai-Kolhapur train, was stranded near Badlapur due to flooded tracks caused by heavy rains.