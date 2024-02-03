VIDEO: BJYM Workers Vandalise Fine Arts Center At Pune University Over 'Ramleela' Play Controversy |

BJYM workers on Saturday vandalised Fine Arts Center at Savitribai Phule Pune University amidst the row over 'Ramleela' Play which depicted character playing Sita smoking and abusing.

The crowd in the video can be heard chanting "Jay Shri Ram" along with slogans expressing opposition to any disrespect to Shri Ram and "Vande Matram.

Functionaries of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students of the Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra clashed over the play, alleging objectionable dialogues and scenes on Thursday night.

The play, staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, was based on the backstage banter of actors performing various roles in 'Ramleela.' According to Shiva Barole, Pune University unit chief of the ABVP, Sita was depicted smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman.

Based on a complaint lodged by the ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, inspector Ankush Chintaman said.

The police have arrested Dr Pravin Bhole, the head of the department of the Lalit Kala Kendra, and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle, he said.

As per the first information report (FIR), in the play, a male artiste portraying Sita was shown smoking a cigarette and using abusive language.

The FIR stated that when members of the ABVP took objection to the play and stopped the performance, the artistes started heckling and assaulted them.