 'Unique Pune Walk' Held By PMC
'Unique Pune Walk' Held By PMC

Approximately 40 individuals participated in the walk, which took place in the morning and was guided by Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation Cycle Club organized the inaugural 'Unique Pune Walk' at Taljai Hill on July 1. This initiative aimed to combine history, environment, fitness, and civic amenities to promote tourism in the city.

Approximately 40 individuals participated in the walk, which took place in the morning and was guided by Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne. The program was planned by Deputy Commissioner Madhav Jagtap and coordinated by Suresh Pardeshi from the Cycle Club.

The 'Unique Pune Walk' provided participants with an opportunity to explore the rich history and natural beauty of Taljai Hill while engaging in physical activity. It showcased the city's cultural heritage, environmental significance, and provided insights into its civic amenities.

