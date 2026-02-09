Two-Day Short Film Making Workshop Held In Jalgaon; Students Learn Filmmaking Techniques | Sourced

Jalgaon: A two-day 'Short Film Making' workshop, providing practical training on how to create high-quality cinematic works by combining creativity with modern technology, was organised in Jalgaon. The workshop was jointly organised by Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra, Ajanta Film Society, and MGM Institute School of Film Arts, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, on Friday and Saturday. In this two-day workshop, students learnt the intricacies of filmmaking.



In Jalgaon city, a film-related movement is being run through the Ajanta Film Society. The people of Jalgaon are giving a great response to this film society. Through this society, an initiative was undertaken to show old artistic films for free every fourth Sunday of the month in the city throughout the year. The Ajanta Society also conducted workshops for the people of Jalgaon on film appreciation and film production. Considering the enthusiasm among the youth for making short films, this workshop was organised at the Lalit Kala Kendra in collaboration with MGM Film Arts, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, focusing on technical training for students.

Instead of just teaching theory, expert trainers from MGM Film Arts provided practical training to the students with actual equipment. This included information and guidance on: Camera work: Framing, composition, and the importance of various angles; Lighting – how to create the mood and atmosphere of a film; Editing – the technique of giving an effective form to the story through editing; film appreciation – studying world cinema and a new perspective on watching films.

At the inauguration and closing ceremony of the workshop, Principal Sanjay Bharambe, Cultural Coordinator Shashikant Vadodkar, Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, Vineet Joshi, Anil Bhole, Dr Shiv Kadam, and others were present. Yogita Mahajan, Jai Kadam, Kiran Sohale, and Karan Pagare were prominently present.

MGM students Sahil Palsani and Tanishk Borade also provided valuable assistance in this training. A large number of students participated in this workshop. The students expressed their satisfaction at being able to learn practical camera handling and editing techniques during the workshop.