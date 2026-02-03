 'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Nominated For Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Nominated For Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune

'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Nominated For Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune

Manjusha Nagpure, who was elected unopposed from Ward No. 35B (Suncity-Manikbaug), was nominated for the post of mayor, while Parshuram Wadekar, who won from Ward No. 8A (Aundh-Bopodi) by defeating NCP candidate Vinod Ranpise with a margin of 8,747 votes, was nominated for the post of deputy mayor

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Nominated For Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune | X @RamdasAthawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to nominate Republican Party of India (RPI) corporator Parshuram Wadekar for the post of deputy mayor in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Athawale wrote, “A few days ago, I had a discussion with Chandrakant Patil regarding the deputy mayor’s post in the Pune Municipal Corporation. At that time, I emphasised that the strength of the Republican Party is not limited to just five corporators, but that the decisive support of the Dalit and underprivileged communities in Pune is crucial for the victory of the Mahayuti. Today, this friendship has been honoured by giving the deputy mayor’s post to the loyal RPI leader Parshuram Wadekar.”

“I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil for this decision. This selection has further strengthened the trust within the Mahayuti and has created new enthusiasm among party workers. Wherever the Republican Party stands with strength, victory is certain,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the PMC by winning 119 of the 165 seats, announced its nominations for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Pune.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026

Manjusha Nagpure, who was elected unopposed from Ward No. 35B (Suncity-Manikbaug), was nominated for the post of mayor, while Parshuram Wadekar, who won from Ward No. 8A (Aundh-Bopodi) by defeating NCP candidate Vinod Ranpise with a margin of 8,747 votes, was nominated for the post of deputy mayor.

As per the draw, the post of mayor was reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad School Students’ Names To Orbit The Moon On NASA's Artemis II Mission
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad School Students’ Names To Orbit The Moon On NASA's Artemis II Mission
Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Family Concludes Funeral Rites Early, No Separate Dashkriya Vidhi
Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Family Concludes Funeral Rites Early, No Separate Dashkriya Vidhi
'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As...
'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As...
Pune: Indefinite Protest At SPPU Over Alleged Corruption In Assistant Professor Recruitment
Pune: Indefinite Protest At SPPU Over Alleged Corruption In Assistant Professor Recruitment
Not Chandrakant Patil, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Named Pune District's Guardian Minister
Not Chandrakant Patil, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Named Pune District's Guardian Minister