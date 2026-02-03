'Trust Within Mahayuti Strengthened': Ramdas Athawale Thanks Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil As RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Nominated For Deputy Mayor's Post In Pune | X @RamdasAthawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to nominate Republican Party of India (RPI) corporator Parshuram Wadekar for the post of deputy mayor in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Athawale wrote, “A few days ago, I had a discussion with Chandrakant Patil regarding the deputy mayor’s post in the Pune Municipal Corporation. At that time, I emphasised that the strength of the Republican Party is not limited to just five corporators, but that the decisive support of the Dalit and underprivileged communities in Pune is crucial for the victory of the Mahayuti. Today, this friendship has been honoured by giving the deputy mayor’s post to the loyal RPI leader Parshuram Wadekar.”

“I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil for this decision. This selection has further strengthened the trust within the Mahayuti and has created new enthusiasm among party workers. Wherever the Republican Party stands with strength, victory is certain,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the PMC by winning 119 of the 165 seats, announced its nominations for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Pune.

Manjusha Nagpure, who was elected unopposed from Ward No. 35B (Suncity-Manikbaug), was nominated for the post of mayor, while Parshuram Wadekar, who won from Ward No. 8A (Aundh-Bopodi) by defeating NCP candidate Vinod Ranpise with a margin of 8,747 votes, was nominated for the post of deputy mayor.

As per the draw, the post of mayor was reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category.