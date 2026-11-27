Tricolour Hues Across The Sky! Satara Enchanted By Suryakiran Thrills As Nine Aircraft Perform Breathtaking Stunts | File photo

Satara: Saluting the valour of fallen soldiers, showcasing the strength of the Indian Air Force, and honouring Satara’s martial tradition in a patriotic atmosphere, the Indian Air Force’s ‘Suryakiran’ Aerobatic Team delivered a thrilling experience in the skies of Satara. Thousands of Satara residents were spellbound watching the breath-taking aerial stunts performed by nine fighter aircraft, captivating patterns formed from tricolour smoke, and a heart shape drawn in the sky. Today’s young children are tomorrow’s responsible citizens and protectors of the nation, and such initiatives carry great significance in instilling a spirit of service to the nation and society among them, said Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Edward Prince.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





This special air show was organised to pay tribute to brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation’s security, including those martyred in the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Thousands of students and citizens gathered at the Sainik School football ground for these aerial displays, held for the first time in Maharashtra in Satara. Present on the occasion were BJP’s Satara MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, Resident Deputy Collector Nagesh Patil, Sainik School Principal Capt. Ramanathan, and others.



Speaking at the event, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Edward Prince said that citizens in the country can live safe and carefree lives because of the immense contribution of soldiers working round the clock on the borders and for national security. The new generation must remain aware of their sacrifice. Through this air show, students will understand career opportunities in the Air Force and be inspired to serve the country.





The nine aircraft of the Suryakiran team performed various aerial stunts at an altitude of less than one thousand feet above the ground. Spectators broke into loud applause as they watched intersecting flights, high-speed turns, and displays executed with precision coordination. Tricolour smoke released from the aircraft spread colours across the sky, while the heart-shape manoeuvre drew special appreciation. Citizens also crowded tall buildings, the Char Bhinti area, and Ajinkyatara Fort across the city to watch the stunts. Marking Constitution Day, the students and citizens present participated in a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution. Bringing together patriotism, valour, constitutional values, and the strength of the Air Force, this air show proved memorable for Satara.



A Confluence of Patriotism in the Skies of Satara!



* Displays by nine aircraft of the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran team.

* Breath-taking flights at an altitude of less than one thousand feet.

* Tricolour smoke spreading hues across the sky.

* Special appreciation from citizens for the heart-shape manoeuvre.

* Attendance of thousands of students and citizens.

* A unique tribute to the martyrs of 26/11.

* Collective reading of the Preamble on Constitution Day.

* Suryakiran air show held for the first time in Maharashtra, and in Satara.