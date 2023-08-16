Tragic Incident Mars Independence Day Celebrations: Tourist’s Untimely Demise At Rajgad Fort

Representative Image

Pune: On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, a somber incident unfolded at Rajgad Fort, as a young tourist from Thane lost his life in a heart-wrenching accident. The victim has been identified as Ajay Mohanan Kallampara, a 33-year-old resident of Bhiwandi, Thane, who had embarked on a tourism venture to the historic fort.

According to information, "Ajay, an employee of a private company, was joined by four companions, including his friend Sagar Kisan Mane from Washind, Shahapur, Dist. Thane, on this ill-fated journey. The group's visit to the Rajgad Fort commenced on Monday (August 14). Their exploration took them to the fort's premises at around 3:30 in the afternoon. However, the group's intention to explore the fortress was impeded by the advancing hour. Consequently, Ajay and another companion decided to spend the night at the temple of Padmavati Devi situated within the fort.

A tragic turn of events transpired when Sagar woke up at approximately 4:00 am the next morning. To his dismay, he discovered that Ajay, who had been sleeping nearby, was unresponsive. A frantic search ensued among the group, compounded by the dense fog that enveloped the area. Around 6:00 am on Tuesday (August 15), Ajay's belongings—a pair of slippers, a water bottle, and a battery—were discovered near the Padmavati water tank.

The situation grew increasingly dire as local residents and fellow tourists joined the effort to locate Ajay. Eventually, their collective search revealed the heartbreaking truth: Ajay had tragically fallen into the water tank. Despite valiant attempts, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical treatment.

The Velhe Police Station were promptly notified of the incident. The unfortunate circumstances were compounded by morning rainfall, which rendered the fort's pathways treacherously slippery. With the assistance of the local community, the police successfully recovered Ajay's body from the fort's heights.

