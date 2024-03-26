Traditional 'Veer Rally' On Dhulivandan Day In Nashik

Tejal Ghorpad

In the heart of Nashik, the Veer rally stands as a testament to tradition and devotion, drawing crowds in the thousands to witness its timeless spectacle. On March 25, Nashikkars flocked to Budhwar Peth to partake in the 250-year-old tradition, where Veers, embodying Hindu gods, commenced their journey through the city's bustling streets. Among the Veers, two figures stood out prominently—The Dajiba Veer and Bashinge Veer. These revered personas, adorned with traditional headgears and garlands of flowers, captured the essence of divinity as they led the procession with grace and reverence.

The rhythmic beats of the Sambal, Maharashtra's traditional folk music instrument, accompanied the Veers as they traversed through Dudh Bazar, the main road, and Raviwar Karanja, filling the air with a sense of celebration and joy. Along the route, women adorned the streets with intricate Rangolis and fragrant flowers, offering prayers and blessings to the Veers in a display of devotion. Amidst the fervor of the procession, devotees joined in the festivities, their spirits lifted by the melodies of tradition and the camaraderie of the community.

Read Also Rahads Of Nashik: A Timeless Celebration Of Colour And Tradition

Security measures were heightened as the massive crowd converged to witness the spectacle, ensuring the smooth progression of the rally. The Veer rally reached its crescendo as it culminated at Ramkund, before retracing its path back to Budhwar Peth at dawn the next day. Throughout the journey, Nashik reaffirmed its commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and upholding its traditions, culminating in a celebration that honored the rich tapestry of its history.

As Nashik bid farewell to the Veer rally, it embraced the spirit of Dhuliwandan with zest and enthusiasm, echoing the sentiments of joy and camaraderie that defined the occasion. In the graceful movements of the veers and the vibrant colors of the festivities, Nashikkars found not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of their identity and values—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.