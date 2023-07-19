Three-time 'Maharashtra Kesari' Champion Additional SP Vijay Chaudhary To Represent India In World Police And Fire Games |

Three-time 'Maharashtra Kesari' champion Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Chaudhary will represent India in wrestling at the upcoming World Police and Fire Games. The tournament will be held from July 28 to August 6 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Chaudhary won the prestigious 'Maharashtra Kesari' wrestling tournament in three consecutive years i.e. 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Originally a resident of Saigaon Bagli in the Chalisgaon district of Jalgaon, Chaudhary is currently working as an Additional Superintendent of Police in the Anti-Corruption Branch Pune Division.

He will be playing in the 125 kg heavyweight category in the upcoming World Police Games and is training under the guidance of Hind Kesari Rohit Patel. Regarding the preparations for the tournament, Chaudhary said, "Canada, Russia, USA, China etc. will participate in the upcoming tournament. The wrestlers from these countries have a record of dominating the world police games. So I am focusing more on training to perform well in sports. For this training, I have received special support from senior officers of the Maharashtra Police Force." He is training in the Canadian time zone at the Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complex in Katraj.

Last year in the year 2022 at the All India Police Games held at the SRPF Ground in Wanawadi, Pune, Chaudhary represented the Maharashtra Police Force by winning a gold medal and bringing fame to the Maharashtra State Police Force. The upcoming competition is at the international level and is considered the Olympics for the world police. Chaudhary has expressed his intention to perform better than his previous performances in all competitions to date.

It will be interesting to watch whether Vijay Chaudhary is able to create history for India by bringing home a gold medal from this prestigious competition.

