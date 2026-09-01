Technology And Innovation Summit In Pune From September 18 To 20 | Sourced

Pune: AWTIS 2026, a technology and innovation summit bringing together advanced technology, research, industry and innovation, will be held from September 18 to 20. The three-day summit, to be organised at the JW Marriott Hotel in Pune, will showcase projects, products and innovations from various advanced technology sectors across the country. Eminent personalities will also deliver lectures on a range of subjects.

The event will be attended by Ajay Jagtap, Sanjay Shendge and Kamesh Modi, directors of Aryans Group of Companies, Hydrogen Department head Dr Vikas Shinde, Solar Energy Department head Bhushan Deshmukh and others.

The summit will cover a wide range of sectors, including semiconductors and microelectronics, electronics manufacturing, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence, space technology and satellites, launch vehicles and aerospace technology, defence technology, electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the hydrogen economy, quantum technology, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and data centres, computing technology and computer systems, agricultural technology, health technology and graphene.

One of the key highlights of the summit will be the live presentation of fully developed products from various technology sectors by Aryans. Selected products and technologies will also be displayed in prototype form due to technical considerations. Industry representatives, researchers, students, technology professionals and members of the general public will have an opportunity to witness advanced technologies firsthand, understand how they function and learn about their potential future applications.

The Startup Pavilion, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Pavilion, and the Industry and Academic Pavilion will be among the special attractions of the conference. Opportunities for participation will also be made available to the media, along with initiatives related to research and development.

Expert lectures and guidance sessions on various subjects will be organised on all three days of the conference. Speakers will include bio-energy expert Dr Jyeshtharaj Joshi; former ISRO scientist and Deputy Director at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre Dr Naval Kishore Gupta; noted author, management expert and thinker Achyut Godbole; and Sandip Rayarikar from the Environmental Research Laboratory, Engine Development Laboratory and the Automotive Research Association of India.

Through these expert sessions, students and researchers will receive direct guidance from experienced professionals from various fields. Industry representatives, startup entrepreneurs and technology professionals will also have an opportunity to learn about emerging technologies, research, changes in industry and future opportunities. The summit will provide a platform for experts, researchers, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from diverse sectors to exchange ideas.