Teaser of Powerful Marathi Film ‘Raanti’ Launched

The energetic teaser of the grand action Marathi film ‘Raanti,’ a production of Punit Balan Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, was released recently.

‘Raanti,’ which flaunts the tagline ‘The most powerful Marathi film of the decade,’ is an overbearing mixture of action, drama, and emotions. It depicts an angry image of its hero Vishnu, who takes on the odds in his life with grit.

A raw acting style from Sharad Kelkar and other actors is presented in the powerful film ‘Raanti.’ It boasts of being the biggest action movie in the Marathi film industry. Famous Bollywood heroes Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, known for their thrilling negative roles, have shared the teaser of ‘Raanti’ on social media.

Vishnu, who delivers weighty dialogues such as ‘Apun full on danger’ and ‘Don’t take me lightly,’ can be seen bashing the cunning and shrewd villain with his might and strategy. The story of the powerful action drama ‘Raanti,’ which unfolds with emotions and romance and is a ‘super package,’ will be released on November 22, 2024.

All movies directed by Samit Kakkad have been outstanding in terms of writing, acting, production values, and presentation. He has brought a big action movie in the form of ‘Raanti’ for viewers in Marathi. The grandeur and uniqueness of the film are visible through its first poster. The ‘Raanti’ teaser is a spine-tingling experience, and fans are eager to see the movie after watching it.

The movie’s robust technical team comprises Writer Hrishikesh Koli, Music Composer Ajit Parab, Amar Mohile (Background Music), Aejaz Gulab (Action), Director of Photography Sethu Sriram, and Editor Ashish Mhatre.

The biggest action movie in Marathi, ‘Raanti,’ produced by Punit Balan Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, will be released on November 22.