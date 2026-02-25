Teacher Beats 30+ Hostel Students With Bamboo Stick Over Motorcycle Damage Suspicion In Maharashtra’s Latur | Representational Image | Arrest

Latur: A detailed inquiry has been conducted into the incident of around 32 students being beaten brutally with bamboo sticks by a teacher in the school hostel in Latur district, Block Education Officer Ramling Kale said.

The incident had occurred on Feb 21 at 10 pm at Christ International School near Ahmedpur in Latur district.

According to police, the accused schoolteacher, Ujjwal Prakash Soni, a resident of Betul in Madhya Pradesh, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle. Acting on the suspicion, he allegedly lost his temper and beat around 30-32 students with a stick, abusing them.

He also reportedly threatened the children, claiming that he would soon become the school principal and would deal with them then, further terrifying the students.

Read Also Leopard Sighted Again In Pune District; Panic Grips Residents Of Junnar Tehsil

Based on a complaint from school principal Jebaberla Nadar, a case was registered on Feb 22 at the Ahmedpur police station against teacher Soni under relevant sections of the BNS 2023—including Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352 and 351(2)(3) along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The accused was arrested.

Taking cognisance of the incident, an inquiry was launched by the education department on the incident. On investigating the matter on Tuesday, a detailed inquiry was conducted by centre head Yelgatte, and the draft report will be submitted to senior officials, which will be known on Wednesday, said Block Education Officer Ramling Kale.

The accused was released on bail on Wednesday, police inspector Vinod Metrewar informed.

When contacted, Principal Jebaberla Nadar and the school chairman to get details, both couldn’t respond to the call.