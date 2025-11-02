 Tata Technologies To Establish Innovation And Training Centres In Nashik, Amravati
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had written to Tata Technologies, urging their collaboration to establish Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) centres in Nashik and Amravati. The company has given a highly positive response, officially approving the establishment of these centres in both districts.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Tata Technologies To Establish Innovation And Training Centres In Nashik, Amravati

Nashik: Under the initiative of the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the state government has approved one Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) for each of the two districts, Nashik and Amravati.

This marks an important step toward keeping Maharashtra at the forefront of industrial and skill development. A few days ago, Pawar had written to Tata Technologies, urging their collaboration to establish CIIIT centers in Nashik and Amravati. The company has given a highly positive response, officially approving the establishment of these centers in both districts.

Significance and Benefits

The ‘C-Triple IT’ centres will provide world-class industrial training opportunities for local youth. This decision opens new doors for students in North Maharashtra (Nashik) and Vidarbha (Amravati) to gain training in advanced technologies such as:

- Artificial Intelligence (AI)

- Robotics

- Internet of Things (IoT)

- Data Analytics

- Electric Vehicle Technology

- Automation

These centres will make skilled manpower readily available for industries at the local level, promote entrepreneurship and self-employment, and strengthen the industrial ecosystem. They will also help youth acquire global-level technological expertise while boosting local industry and economic development.

Iconic Panchavati Express Marks 50 Years As Lifeline For Mumbai-Nashik Commuters
Statewide Impact

The two new centres will play a major role in empowering Maharashtra’s youth with employable skills, thereby strengthening the vision of ‘Make in Maharashtra’.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resolved to transform the state’s industrial districts into hubs of skill development, and this decision marks a significant milestone in that direction. Through these ‘C-Triple IT’ centers, students and industry professionals alike will receive hands-on training in modern technologies, fostering innovation and enhancing technical competence across the state.

With this initiative, Maharashtra has taken another major step toward becoming a ‘Skilled Maharashtra'.

