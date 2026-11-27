Swargate ST Depot To Run Pilgrimage Tours To 12 Destinations: Full List Inside | Representative Image

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), through its Swargate bus depot, has announced a series of pilgrimage tours under its 'ST Sange Tirthatan' scheme, offering passengers an opportunity to visit 12 religious and tourist destinations across Maharashtra and other states between December 11, 2026, and January 24, 2027.

Under the scheme, women, children and senior citizens will be eligible for a 50 per cent concession on travel fares, while citizens aged 75 years and above can avail themselves of free travel. The initiative aims to make religious tourism more accessible and affordable for passengers.

Swargate depot manager Pramod Dhayatonde has appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the pilgrimage tours. The tours will cover prominent religious destinations, including Kolhapur, Adampur, Akkalkot, Ganagapur, Shegaon and the Ashtavinayak temples, as well as several places in Konkan, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The list of scheduled tours includes:

1. Balumama Adampur Darshan: December 11–12 (2 days), covering Kolhapur Mahalaxmi, Narsobawadi, Khidrapur and Adampur.

2. Gondawale Darshan: December 13 (1 day), covering Gondawale Maharaj Temple and Shri Krishna Temple at Girvi.

3. Ganagapur Darshan: December 15–16 (2 days), covering Tuljapur, Akkalkot and Ganagapur.

4. Shegaon Darshan: December 17–21 (5 days), covering Shegaon, Lonar and Mahur.

5. Badami-Hampi Tour: December 17–21 (5 days), covering Badami, Hampi, Pattadakal and Aihole.

6. Ashtavinayak Darshan: December 19–20 (2 days), covering the eight revered Ganesh temples.

7. Shivthar Ghal Darshan: December 20 (1 day), covering Shivthar Ghal, where the Dasbodh scripture was composed.

8. Datta Parikrama: December 21–24 (4 days), covering Ganagapur, Kuravpur and Akkalkot.

9. Balumama Adampur Darshan: December 25–26 (2 days), covering Kolhapur Mahalaxmi, Narsobawadi, Khidrapur and Adampur.

10. Gondawale Darshan: December 27 (1 day), covering Gondawale Maharaj Temple and Shri Krishna Temple at Girvi.

11. Konkan Darshan: December 29–30 (2 days), covering Diveagar, Harihareshwar and Shrivardhan.

12. Girnar Darshan: January 17–24, 2027 (8 days), covering Girnar, Dwarka, Somnath, Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity.

Passengers interested in booking or seeking further information can contact Raju Sarkale on 9923562524 or Santosh Sapkal on 8149028001.

The MSRTC has appealed to devotees and other passengers to take advantage of the special pilgrimage tours and concessions offered under the scheme.