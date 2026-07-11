Supriya Sule Denies Rumours Of Contesting From Two Constituencies, Calls Social Media Claim 'Wrong Information'

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule has dismissed social media claims that she will contest from two constituencies in the upcoming elections. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that shared the claim, Sule wrote, "You are spreading wrong information about me."

Her response came after rumours circulated on social media and in political circles that she may contest from two constituencies. However, there has been no official announcement from Sule or the NCP (SP) supporting such claims.

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Speculation has grown in recent weeks following discussions about the party's possible election strategy in western Maharashtra. Some political observers and local party workers have informally suggested that Sule could contest from another constituency while continuing her political presence in Baramati. Pune city and other areas have been mentioned in these rumours. None of these claims has been confirmed.

The rumours also gained attention after Sule earlier said she would not contest against another member of the Pawar family again. Her statement came after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where she faced a contest against a member of the Pawar family. The remark led to speculation over how the family and the party may divide responsibilities in future elections.

Recent political developments in Maharashtra, including meetings involving senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar and others, have further fuelled discussions about the NCP-SP's electoral plans. However, these developments do not confirm that Sule will contest from two constituencies.

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As of now, there is no official candidate list showing Sule contesting from two seats. The NCP-SP has not announced any such plan, and no notification from the Election Commission supports the claim.

With Sule herself publicly denying the reports, the claim that she will contest from two constituencies remains an unverified political rumour.