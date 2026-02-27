 Supreme Court Grants Bail To Doctor In 2024 Pune Porsche Accident Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSupreme Court Grants Bail To Doctor In 2024 Pune Porsche Accident Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Doctor In 2024 Pune Porsche Accident Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Dr Ajay Taware, accused of tampering with blood samples in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash that killed two IT professionals. The bench granted relief on grounds of parity after earlier granting bail to other accused linked to the case, including an alleged middleman and parents of juveniles in the car.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Doctor In 2024 Pune Porsche Accident Case |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy, accused of crashing a Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune and killing two persons.

The incident dates back to May 19, 2024, when the Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Sassoon General Hospital's former medical superintendent, Dr Ajay Taware, on the ground of parity.

The court, on February 2, granted bail to three accused in the case, while observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they donot have control over their children.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Don’t Miss These Final Revision Tips From An Expert
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Don’t Miss These Final Revision Tips From An Expert
Mastek Secures £49m Five-Year UK Home Office Biometrics Contract Through 2026
Mastek Secures £49m Five-Year UK Home Office Biometrics Contract Through 2026
ENG VS NZ, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Pakistan Dependent On England For Semi-Final Qualification
ENG VS NZ, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Pakistan Dependent On England For Semi-Final Qualification
Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK Chief's Divorce From Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam
Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK Chief's Divorce From Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

Noting that the accused -- Amar Santish Gaikwad (an alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal (the parents of two other juveniles in the car) -- were in custody for 18 months, the bench had granted bail to them.

On January 23, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad, seeking bail in the case.

Earlier on January 7, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas filed by two other accused, seeking bail.

Sood (52) and Mittal (37) were arrested on August 19 last year, as their blood samples were used for tests in connection with the two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident.

The Bombay High Court, on December 16 last year, rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Gaikwad, Sood and Mittal, in the case.

Read Also
2024 Pune Porsche Accident Case: SC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Response On Bail Plea Of Key Accused's...
article-image

Also Watch:

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had granted bail to the minor accused on lenient terms, sparking nationwide outrage. The bail conditions included writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

As bail to the accused juvenile triggered outrage, the Pune Police approached the JJB to review its decision. The board then modified the order and sent the juvenile to an observation home. The high court had subsequently ordered the release of the juvenile.

While the juvenile involved in the case was released from an observation home, 10 accused, including his parents Vishal Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal, doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor, Sassoon Hospital's staffer Atul Ghatkamble, Sood, Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh, were sent to jail in the blood sample-swapping case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on