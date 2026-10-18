Students Showcase Creativity Through Clay Modelling, Rangoli And Waste-To-Art Competitions At Dnyanteerth-2026 In Nanded |

Nanded, Oct 18: From breathing life into clay to transforming waste into works of art students showcased their creativity at the inter-collegiate youth festival on Sunday.

Competitions Highlight Young Talent

The clay modelling, rangoli and creative assemblage competitions held at Science College, Nanded, highlighted the artistic talent, imagination and environmental awareness of the younger generation.

The festival is being organised jointly by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, and Science College, Nanded, run by the Nanded Education Society. The three competitions were held at the Smita Patil stage, drawing enthusiastic participation from students.

Clay Modelling Attracts 30 Participants

The clay modelling competition attracted 30 participants and was based on the theme ‘Family’. Contestants were provided with 1.25 kg of Shadu clay, additional dry clay, thick cardboard and waste paper. They were required to create sculptures depicting a family comprising more than two members, whether human, animal or bird.

Using their imagination and sculpting skills, the young artists created works reflecting affection, love, togetherness and family bonds. Their concentration, dexterity and attention to detail stood out as they transformed shapeless clay into expressive creations.

Rangoli Competition Draws 55 Students

The rangoli competition saw 55 students bring their ideas to life through vibrant colours, intricate patterns and creative designs. A variety of colour combinations and delicate strokes transformed the college premises into a colourful display of youthful imagination.

Each creation reflected the participants’ artistic sensibilities and individual interpretations, adding to the festive atmosphere of the youth festival.

The creative assemblage competition attracted 33 participants, who demonstrated how discarded materials could be transformed into attractive and meaningful creations.

Combining observation, imagination and practical skills, students gave new forms and uses to objects generally considered waste. Their work highlighted the potential of reuse and environmentally conscious creativity, bringing the concept of ‘waste to best’ to life.

The competitions provided a platform for students to explore their artistic abilities through clay, colours and recycled materials, making creativity a key attraction of Dnyanteerth-2026.