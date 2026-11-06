SPPU Files FIR Against 20+ Students Over Alleged Obstruction Of Vice-Chancellor’s Car; Students Allege Caste-Based Targeting | X / @VaradBhatkhande

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) security department has lodged a FIR against more than 20 students and others for allegedly obstructing Vice-Chancellor, Suresh Gosavi’s car during a protest on the university campus on November 4. The incident has triggered fresh controversy, with students named in the FIR alleging that the university administration is selectively targeting those who have raised questions about its functioning.

The FIR, registered at Chaturshringi Police Station, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, Section 189 for unlawful assembly, Section 189(2) and Section 221 for obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

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According to the complaint filed by Aaba Bajirao Dube, a security supervisor with the university, the incident took place at around 6.45 pm. Vice-Chancellor Gosavi and the university Registrar were allegedly returning from the Vice-Chancellor’s office towards his official residence in a university vehicle when a group of protesters gathered in front of the car, raised slogans and obstructed its movement. The complaint names Rahul Sasane, Anjinkya Gaikwad, Abhay Bansode, Kiran Dilip Savang and Mayur, along with 10 to 15 other activists.

However, students named in the FIR have disputed the allegations and questioned the basis on which their names were included. Mayur, one of the students named in the complaint, claimed that he was present during an interaction with management council members but was not involved in the subsequent scuffle.

He said, “I was in the crowd when the students met management council members but not when the scuffle occurred. Yet my name was included in FIR because I have been raising questions against the administration.”

Rahul Sasane, another individual named in the FIR, alleged that the university administration was targeting students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Pointing out that four of the five individuals named in the FIR belong to the SC category, he said, “For the past few years, we have consistently raised our voices against various instances of corruption and malpractice within the university. It is out of resentment for this that the university administration targeted only students from SC category by filing these cases, a move we had already anticipated.”

The controversy comes amid protests by left-wing, progressive and Ambedkarite student organisations against a university circular restricting protests on campus over issues not directly related to the university. The November 2 demonstration had opposed the circular, with student groups maintaining that the restriction undermined their right to protest.

However, a senior SPPU official rejected the allegation that the FIR was caste-based, stating, “The FIR names students who were present at the protest without looking at their caste. It is up to the police to verify who was there and who was not, and then proceed as per law.”

The police are expected to verify the allegations and establish the role of those named in the complaint. When contacted by The Free Press Journal for his response, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi did not respond to calls and messages.