Special Traffic Arrangements To Remain In Force From Sept 12 To 14 In Pune; Shivaji Road May Be Closed | File Photo

Pune: Pune Traffic Police have announced special traffic arrangements across the city from Sept 12 to 14 in view of the expected rush of devotees and Ganesh Mandals arriving to purchase idols and install them for Ganeshotsav 2026. The arrangements will remain in force from 6 am to midnight in several areas, depending on traffic conditions.

Emergency vehicles, including fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and ambulances, will be exempted from the restrictions. Large numbers of Ganesh idols are sold around Shramik Bhavan and Annabhau Sathe Chowk between Dengle Bridge and Shivaji Bridge, Kasba Peth Police Chowky-Jijamata Chowk-Mandai, Savarkar Chowk to Samadhan Bhel Centre on Sinhagad Road, Kumbharwada and Keshavnagar-Mundhwa.

Shivaji Road May Be Closed

The stretch of Shivaji Road between Gadgil Putala Chowk and Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk may be closed to traffic as required.

Vehicles from Gadgil Putala Chowk will be diverted via Santaji Ghorpade Path, Kumbharves Chowk and Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk.

Vehicles travelling from Shivajinagar towards Swargate have been advised to take the route via S Go Barve Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, Khandojibaba Chowk and Tilak Chowk.

Vehicles travelling towards Kumbharwada from Jhansi Rani Chowk-Khude Chowk-Dengle Bridge will be diverted through the Pune Municipal Corporation area, Mangala Cinema Lane, Premier Garage Chowk and Shivaji Bridge.

No Parking On Sinhagad Road

On the Savarkar Putala Chowk-Samadhan Bhel Centre stretch of Sinhagad Road, traffic will continue on both sides. However, parking will not be permitted on either side of the road.

Parking arrangements have been made at Mitrmandal Chowk-Patil Plaza, Jamanalal Bajaj Putala-Puram Chowk and near Nilayam Bridge-Sinhagad Road Junction.

One-Way Arrangements In Keshavnagar-Mundhwa

Temporary traffic changes will be implemented in Keshavnagar and Mundhwa from 6 am to 10 pm between Sept 12 and 14, as required.

Vehicles travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Keshavnagar, towards Manjari will be diverted via Gairan Vasti Road, Renuka Mata Mandir and Vihan Society Road towards Manjari Road.

Vehicles coming from Kharadi Bridge will be diverted from Renuka Mata Mandir via Vihan Society Road towards Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited on Mundhwa Chowk-Shivaji Chowk-Kalyani Bungalow Road and Shivaji Chowk-Z Corner, Keshavnagar.

One-way traffic will also operate for general vehicles on Phadke Houd Chowk-Jijamata Chowk-Futka Buruj, Appa Balwant Chowk-Budhwar Chowk-Moti Chowk, and the Premier Garage Lane opposite Mangala Theatre towards Kumbharwada.

Parking Arrangements For Devotees

Parking facilities for devotees and Ganesh Mandals arriving to purchase idols have been arranged at Justice Ranade Path, Veer Santaji Ghorpade Path, the riverbed road between Tilak Bridge and Bhide Bridge, Minerva and Aryan parking lots at Mandai, and between Shahu Chowk and Rashtrabhooshan Chowk.

PMPML Buses To Be Diverted

PMPML buses travelling from Shivajinagar towards Swargate via Shivaji Road will be diverted through S Go Barve Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, Tilak Chowk and Tilak Road.

Buses travelling towards Swargate from the PMC bus stop will operate via Jhansi Rani Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, Alka Talkies Chowk and Tilak Road or Shastri Road.

Traffic authorities have appealed to motorists to follow the temporary diversions and cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth movement during the Ganesh idol purchase and installation period.