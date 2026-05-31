Special Clean-Up Drive Removes 3 Tonnes Of Garbage From Historic Panchakki In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) carried out a special cleaning drive at the historic Panchakki monument on Saturday, removing nearly three metric tonnes of garbage from the site and its surroundings.

The drive was launched on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge after he noticed large amounts of waste around the nearly 400-year-old monument during a visit to the Kham River area on Friday. Officials said around 60 gunny bags of plastic waste, wet garbage and other debris were collected during the operation.

According to the civic body, the areas around the Panchakki entrance, Musafir Khana, Waqf Board office and nearby locations were littered with garbage. Taking note of the condition, Yedge directed Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Nandkishor Bhombe to organise an immediate clean-up drive.

The operation was conducted between 9 am and 11 am on Saturday under Bhombe's supervision. Civic workers cleared plastic waste, green waste, leaves, paper, stones, soil and other garbage from the area.

Officials said the clean-up has significantly improved the appearance of the monument and its surroundings, making the site cleaner and more welcoming for visitors.

Assistant Commissioner Lata Pujari, Kham River Project Officer Asadullah Khan, Sanitary Inspector Gautam Kamble, Ashik Shinde, City Coordinator Chetan Wagh, Kiran Jadhav and members of the awareness team participated in the drive.

During the inspection, Yedge said Panchakki is an important historical monument visited by tourists from across India and abroad. He stressed the need for regular cleaning and maintenance, adding that poor upkeep of such heritage sites could harm the city's image.