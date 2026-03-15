Solar Project Theft Gang Busted In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Kingpin Among 4 Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police has busted a gang of robbers that allegedly stole equipment from solar projects in six districts and robbed people for the past six months. Police arrested gang members, including the kingpin Pawan Kale, and seized articles worth Rs17,08,240 from them.

Unidentified thieves had robbed the electricity substation at Pachod on Mar 1, around 12.30am. Based on a complaint lodged by solar technician Bhausaheb Pawar, a case was registered with the Pachod police station. The thieves had ransacked the substation and stolen articles worth Rs 1.10 lakh.

LCB Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput received confidential information that Pawan, alias Channu Mahadev Kale of Khamkarwadi, and his gang were behind the theft. Khamkarwadi is a locality of the robbers and is reputed for attacking police during raids. Hence, it was a challenging task for the LCB. Police still laid a trap at Khamkarwadi on Mar 13 and arrested the mastermind of the gang, Pawan Kale.

During interrogation, Kale confessed to the theft and said he had carried out similar robberies at other places in six districts. Accordingly, police arrested Pawan Kale, Sunil Bapu Tapkire of Bhosa, Tavab Nawab Khan and Ishwar Pandurang Gawali.

Kale is a wanted criminal in several cases registered in the Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar and Solapur districts. He is also wanted in cases of robbing passengers on the Solapur–Dhule Highway. Police seized a car, mobile phones, copper wires and cash, all amounting to Rs17,08,240.

The police action was executed under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh by Inspector Rajput, Assistant Police Inspector Pawan Ingale, Assistant Police Inspector Sudhir More, and constables Sachin Rathod, Sunil Gore, Vishnu Gaikwad, Ashok Wagh, Mahesh Birute, Anil Kale, Balvirsingh Bahure, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandale and others.