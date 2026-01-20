 Skip The Traffic Jams: Watch Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live From Home On These Platforms
The much-awaited Pune Grand Tour 2026 event is ongoing in Pune. India’s biggest cycling event has caused several traffic diversions in the city, making it difficult to enjoy it while being physically present. However, those interested can now watch the Pune Grand Tour 2026 event on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Skip The Traffic Jams: Watch Pune Grand Tour 2026 Live From Home On These Platforms

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 was flagged off in Pune on Monday, marking the country’s first-ever UCI-sanctioned Continental multi-stage Road Race for Men. Classified as a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 international competition, the event signals India’s official arrival on the global professional cycling calendar — a milestone that could redefine the future of the sport in the country.

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is also India’s first-ever UCI-approved multi-stage professional road cycling race, placing Pune firmly on the world cycling map. For a city once synonymous with bicycles, the race feels like a homecoming — a blend of nostalgia and modern sporting ambition.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge mentioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “You can watch Pune Grand Tour 2026 live on JioHotstar and Star Sports. This prestigious international cycling event will be broadcast across 40 countries, showcasing Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Maharashtra on the global stage. A proud moment for Indian sports and global recognition for Pune!”

Known also as the “Oxford of the East” and the “Queen of the Deccan,” Pune has worn many identities over the years. Yet, as the wheels turn once again on its roads, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 offers the city a chance to revive its most organic title — reminding a new generation that cycling is not merely a sport, but a sustainable, spirited way of life deeply woven into Pune’s past and, perhaps, its future.

