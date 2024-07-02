Shiv Sena's Kishore Darade Secures Nashik Teachers Constituency Seat with 9,204-Vote Margin |

In a significant victory, Shiv Sena Shinde Group MLA Kishore Darade has won the Nashik Teacher Constituency seat, defeating independent candidate Vivek Kolhe by a margin of 9,204 votes. Darade secured 26,476 votes, while Kolhe received 17,372 votes. Sandeep Gulve of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party finished third with 16,280 votes.

MLA Darade’s victory was anticipated as he maintained a lead against Kolhe throughout the election. Despite being an active supporter of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha, Gulve’s campaign did not gain the expected traction. This election marks another win for Darade, who previously served as an independent MLA with the support of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group. This year, he ran as the official candidate of the Shiv Sena Shinde group.

Read Also Pune's First BNS Case Registered In Warje Malwadi As Man Attacked Over Petty Dispute

Money distribution allegation

The election campaign was intense, with accusations of vote-buying leveled against Darade. Despite these allegations, Darade's organisation fielded two additional candidates, but they did not significantly affect the outcome. Interestingly, there were two other candidates with names similar to Sandeep Gulve, but they too failed to make a substantial impact.

Chief Minister Shinde personally came to the constituency to hold meetings with local leaders, lending significant support to Darade’s campaign. This concerted effort by the Shiv Sena Shinde group played a crucial role in securing Darade’s win, which has been seen as a mark of respect and recognition for his work and dedication.