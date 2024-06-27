Shiv Sena (UBT) Dalit Aghadi Opposes ₹1,000 Monthly Fees for SC, ST, and Economically Backward Students in CSMC CBSE Schools |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Dalit Aghadi Sanghatna has opposed ₹1,000 monthly fees taken from the students of the SC, ST and economically backward classes in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the city. A delegation of the sanghatana led by Vaijinath Mhaske submitted a memorandum to the additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil in this regard.

The agitators claimed that the CSMC had started CBSE schools for the poor students on the ‘no donation, no fees’ for three years basis. However, the corporation is levying ₹1,000 as monthly fees from the students. Hence, the fees should not be recovered from the poor students belonging to SC, ST and economically backward classes and they should be given free admission in the schools. If the demand is not met, a massive agitation will be launched against this decision, the activists mentioned in the memorandum.

Minority cell chief Shaikh Asif, Baburao Wakikar, Raj Chauthmal, Sudarshan Garud, Subhash Athawale, Kiran Ganore, Nitin Narwade, Sham Khillare, Manik Pagade, Madhukar Ghorpade, Rahul Gawali, Rahul Dabhade and others were present.