Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 1PM Update: NCP(SP)'s Amol Kolhe Leads By 40,810 Votes Over NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao | File Photos

Shirur is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in western Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, NCP (SP) candidate Amol Kolhe is leading by 40,810 votes over NCP nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao as per the 1pm update. Currently, Kolhe has 2,30,177 votes while Adhalrao has 1,89,367.

Constituency at glance

The NCP(SP) nominee and sitting MP Amol Kolhe and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction candidate and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao are locked in a fierce political battle in the Shirur constituency in Pune District.

Five years ago, both were pitted against each other in the 2019 elections. Kolhe, who fought his maiden General Election on an NCP (united) ticket, had defeated three-term MP and then Shiv Sena (united) candidate Adhalrao. What has changed in the last few years between the two elections is the split in both NCP and Shiv Sena and also Adhalrao's 'ghar wapsi' to the NCP after almost 19 years albeit in the faction led by the junior Pawar. Further, there is a notable change in the poll symbols. While Dr Kolhe, had fought the last election on the 'clock' symbol, this time he fought on the 'man blowing trumpet' symbol. On his part, Adhalrao, who had contested on the 'bow and arrow' symbol of the Shiv Sena (united), fought on the 'clock' symbol.

Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the prestigious constituencies situated next to the politically vibrant Baramati and Madha Lok Sabha constituencies. Historically, Shirur constituency has special importance as it includes places like Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vadhu-Tulapur, the burial place of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Alandi, where Dnyaneshwar Maharaj took a samadhi, Bhima Shankar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Rajgurunagar the birthplace of martyr Rajguru.