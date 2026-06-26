'She Should Be Thrown From Lohagad Fort If Found Guilty': Siya Goyal's Parents - VIDEO

Pune: Siya Goyal's parents have said that if their daughter is found guilty, she should be pushed from the same spot where Ketan Agarwal fell to his death. Siya is accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

"If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown from," Pooja Goyal said.

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Siya and Chetan allegedly pushed the 26-year-old from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range, causing him to fall to his death, police said. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek.

Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, echoed the view. "From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down," Praveen Goyal said as reported by NDTV.

On Chetan, Siya's mother said, "We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan," said Siya's mother.

Father hospitalised

Notably, earlier on Thursday, Siya Goyal's father was admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a heart-related medical emergency. Praveen Goyal was rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic following complaints of severe chest pain and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to reports.

Siya's claims during questioning

Meanwhile, during questioning, Siya has reportedly claimed that she did not wish to marry Ketan and allegedly conveyed her unwillingness to her fiancé. But Ketan was not ready to call off the wedding, Siya claimed during interrogation, adding that Ketan told her that his family was influential and wealthy, and that she would not be able to escape the marriage even if she tried to run away.

Siya's claims, however, remain subject to judicial scrutiny and the ongoing legal process.