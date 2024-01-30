 Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit

During his three-day stay, Avantika and Ashim Ashok Patil's Shanta Residency will host him

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit |

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati of Purvaamnaya Govardhanmath Puri Peeth will embark on a three-day visit to Pune starting tomorrow (January 31). He is scheduled to arrive in the city at 9am. Later in the day, at 12:30pm, Mahaprasad will be served, followed by a symposium at 5:30pm.

On February 1, a Dharma Sabha has been organised at Shantishila Sports Complex, Law College Road, where discussions on Vedic Philosophy, Science, and Practices will take place. Adv Seema Tiwari, the organiser, has urged all Punekars to attend and seek the darshan of the Maharaj.

On Friday, February 2, a seminar, diksha, and mahaprasad will commence at 11:30am. Afterwards, Maharaj will depart for Mumbai. During his three-day stay, Avantika and Ashim Ashok Patil's Shanta Residency will host him.

Read Also
Infosys Techie’s Murder In Pune's Hinjawadi: Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Violent Incident In Parvati Area; Minor Attacked With Koyta, 12 Booked After Two FIRs

Pune: Violent Incident In Parvati Area; Minor Attacked With Koyta, 12 Booked After Two FIRs

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Bombay Sappers' Breathtaking Para-Drop Thrills Pune's Dighi

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Bombay Sappers' Breathtaking Para-Drop Thrills Pune's Dighi

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit

Pune: All India Inter University National Women's Hockey Tournament Organised

Pune: All India Inter University National Women's Hockey Tournament Organised

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Booked For Abusing Municipal Officer: Here's What Happened In Gokhalenagar On...

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Booked For Abusing Municipal Officer: Here's What Happened In Gokhalenagar On...