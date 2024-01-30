Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Set For Three-Day Pune Visit |

Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati of Purvaamnaya Govardhanmath Puri Peeth will embark on a three-day visit to Pune starting tomorrow (January 31). He is scheduled to arrive in the city at 9am. Later in the day, at 12:30pm, Mahaprasad will be served, followed by a symposium at 5:30pm.

On February 1, a Dharma Sabha has been organised at Shantishila Sports Complex, Law College Road, where discussions on Vedic Philosophy, Science, and Practices will take place. Adv Seema Tiwari, the organiser, has urged all Punekars to attend and seek the darshan of the Maharaj.

On Friday, February 2, a seminar, diksha, and mahaprasad will commence at 11:30am. Afterwards, Maharaj will depart for Mumbai. During his three-day stay, Avantika and Ashim Ashok Patil's Shanta Residency will host him.