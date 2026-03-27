Sewer Pond Rehabilitation Completed At Nashik Road, Boost To Railway Works For Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Central Railway’s Bhusawal Division has completed key infrastructure upgrades in the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar region, including the successful rehabilitation of a long-pending sewer pond at Nashik Road.

The project was aimed at improving passenger facilities and supporting future railway expansion, especially the development of a new stabling line. The work was carried out under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Puneet Agrawal.

The rehabilitation was executed in a phased manner. A new drainage system was created between two railway bridges to divert sewage, while an existing sewage line from the Central Jail was sealed to stop wastewater flow into the pond. This was followed by a dewatering process, where the pond was completely emptied over nearly 20 days using high-capacity pumps. Finally, accumulated sludge was removed, and the ground was strengthened with large boulders to ensure long-term stability for railway infrastructure.

The project has addressed a major sanitation issue in the area. It has reduced mosquito breeding, prevented groundwater contamination, and eliminated foul odour. The surrounding environment has improved significantly, benefiting local residents. Officials also noted that a nearby well, earlier affected by contamination, is now likely to become usable again due to better groundwater conditions.

Residents welcomed the development, saying the area had long suffered from sewage-related problems and unhygienic conditions. With the issue now resolved, there is a sense of relief among the community.

Officials described the project as a major milestone that not only supports railway development for the upcoming Kumbh Mela but also contributes to environmental improvement and better living conditions in the area.