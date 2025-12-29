Seat-Sharing Tussle: BJP Likely To Break Mahayuti, Set For Solo Fight In Nashik | Representative Image

Nashik: Due to a mismatch between the large number of aspirants within its own ranks and the seat expectations of alliance partners, the BJP is reportedly in a mindset to snap the Mahayuti for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. Looking at the current political moves, the BJP is likely to contest on its own, while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may fight the elections together. If this happens, a triangular contest is expected in Nashik.



Polling for the 122 seats of the Nashik Municipal Corporation is scheduled for January 15. The BJP is determined to retain power at any cost. Initially, the party explored the possibility of continuing the Mahayuti. However, with over a thousand aspirants within the BJP, the leadership fears internal rebellion if an alliance is formed. On the other hand, Shiv Sena and the NCP were keen on the Mahayuti, but their combined demand of more than 60 seats pushed the BJP away from the alliance. In the absence of a positive response from the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP have decided to join hands for the elections.



Political activity intensifies

With the elections just a fortnight away, political activity in Nashik has picked up pace. Minister Girish Mahajan is expected to camp in the city for the next few days, keeping a close watch to prevent any rebellion within the party. The BJP’s candidate list is likely to be announced within a day or two. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and the NCP have finalised a 60:40 seat-sharing formula. As the BJP has temporarily halted induction drives, several aspirants have reportedly turned towards Shiv Sena.



Mahavikas Aghadi also active

To prevent the BJP from retaining power, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has intensified internal discussions. A series of meetings are underway among Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Indian National Congress. However, it has become clear that the seat-sharing deadlock has not yet been resolved. While the Congress has refused to include the MNS elsewhere in the state, in Nashik the MNS is expected to emerge as the fourth player within the MVA. Although Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has allied with the Congress in Mumbai, such an alliance in Nashik does not appear likely at present.



Focus on the role of smaller parties

In Nashik, smaller parties such as Ramdas Athawale’s RPI (A), Anandraj Ambedkar’s Republican Sena, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, AIMIM, and the Samajwadi Party continue to retain some influence. While the Republican Sena has already announced an alliance with Shiv Sena, the future of this tie-up will depend on how many seats are allocated to it. Whether these parties align with bigger players or contest independently will also be crucial to watch.