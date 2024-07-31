 Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta

Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta

A constable was attacked with a Koyta (sickle) after he intervened in a disturbance caused by unruly youths outside the Satara city police station on the night of Saturday at around 10:30pm.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta |

Satara police intensified their operations after a constable was attacked with a sickle while dispersing a gang causing chaos near the Satara ST bus station. In a combing operation at Matkar Colony, they checked the houses of 29 criminals. During this operation, Rohan Vilas Thorat of Matkar Colony Slum and Prathamesh Sunil Salunkhe (20), of Awhadwadi, Divyanagri, both from Satara, were arrested. The police also seized 15 motorcycles without number plates.

Following the attack on the constable, a city-wide search operation was launched. Police Inspectors Rajendra Maske of Satara City Police Station and Rajendra Sawantre of Shahpuri Police Station, along with fifty officers, participated in the operation. Thorat and Salunkhe were interrogated and admitted to attacking constable Datta Pawar out of anger. Additionally, 15 motorcycles without number plates and various materials used in crimes were seized during the investigations.

Read Also
Pune Floods: After Coming To Power, Our Govt Will Take Strict Action Against Officials, States...
article-image

A constable was attacked with a Koyta (sickle) after he intervened in a disturbance caused by unruly youths outside the Satara city police station on the night of Saturday at around 10:30pm. Constable Datta Pawar, who sustained serious injuries, underwent surgery and received nine stitches. In recent days, Satara has experienced an increase in disruptive behavior from youths, often involving alcohol and bullying.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Girl Falls in Love with Best Friend Pretending to Be a Guy From Fake Instagram Account, Kills...

Girl Falls in Love with Best Friend Pretending to Be a Guy From Fake Instagram Account, Kills...

Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta...

Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta...

Pune Video: Dog Dies After Contact With Live Wire Near Fergusson College; PETA India Reacts

Pune Video: Dog Dies After Contact With Live Wire Near Fergusson College; PETA India Reacts

VIDEO: Pune Farmer Accuses Builder Of Performing 'Black Magic' On Land

VIDEO: Pune Farmer Accuses Builder Of Performing 'Black Magic' On Land

Pune Content Creator, Wife Harassed By Drunk Men In Yerwada

Pune Content Creator, Wife Harassed By Drunk Men In Yerwada