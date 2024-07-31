Satara: Police Arrest Two, Seize 15 Motorcycles in Crackdown After Gang Attacks Constable With Koyta |

Satara police intensified their operations after a constable was attacked with a sickle while dispersing a gang causing chaos near the Satara ST bus station. In a combing operation at Matkar Colony, they checked the houses of 29 criminals. During this operation, Rohan Vilas Thorat of Matkar Colony Slum and Prathamesh Sunil Salunkhe (20), of Awhadwadi, Divyanagri, both from Satara, were arrested. The police also seized 15 motorcycles without number plates.

Following the attack on the constable, a city-wide search operation was launched. Police Inspectors Rajendra Maske of Satara City Police Station and Rajendra Sawantre of Shahpuri Police Station, along with fifty officers, participated in the operation. Thorat and Salunkhe were interrogated and admitted to attacking constable Datta Pawar out of anger. Additionally, 15 motorcycles without number plates and various materials used in crimes were seized during the investigations.

A constable was attacked with a Koyta (sickle) after he intervened in a disturbance caused by unruly youths outside the Satara city police station on the night of Saturday at around 10:30pm. Constable Datta Pawar, who sustained serious injuries, underwent surgery and received nine stitches. In recent days, Satara has experienced an increase in disruptive behavior from youths, often involving alcohol and bullying.