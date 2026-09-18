Satara: One Dead, Four Injured In Head-On Collision Between Ertiga, Innova Near Dahivadi

Satara: One Dead, Four Seriously Injured After Ertiga And Innova Collide Near Vadgaon |

Karad: One person was killed, and four others were seriously injured after an Ertiga and an Innova collided head-on near Dahivadi in Satara district on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2 pm near the Lonar Baba Temple in the Vadgaon area of Man taluka. The Ertiga, bearing registration number MH 11 DN 7454, was travelling from Mogarale towards Dahivadi, while the Innova, MH 45 AL 0003, was heading from Dahivadi towards Pune when the two vehicles collided.

The impact was severe, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles. Rehman Sheikh (30), a resident of Mogarale, who was travelling in the Ertiga, died on the spot.

Four other people sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Government Rural Hospital in Dahivadi for treatment. They have been identified as Sonali Balaso Shingade (35), Ankita Baburao Shingade (23), Payal Sukhdev Shingade (21) and Tukaram Shivaji Jagdale (35). According to preliminary information, Ankita Shingade is pregnant.

Soon after the accident, residents rushed to the spot and helped remove the injured from the damaged vehicles. They also assisted in shifting them to the hospital.

Police from the Dahivadi Police Station, led by officer Bhausaheb Gosavi, reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They inspected the scene, recorded preliminary details and began the investigation.

Police are examining the exact cause of the collision, including the speed of the vehicles and how the drivers lost control. A spot panchnama has been conducted and further legal proceedings are underway.

The accident has caused shock in Mogarale and surrounding areas. Police said the exact cause of the crash and other details will become clear after the investigation.