Satara: District Planning Fund of ₹381 Crore Sanctioned For Tourism Development

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Karad: The Planning Department under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned a fund of ₹381.56 crore for the development of religious, historical, and natural tourism destinations in the Western Ghats region in Satara district. The Government Resolution (GR) regarding this was issued on March 5. This decision aims to promote tourism in the district as well as the state.

According to the GR, various developmental projects will be undertaken, including projects in Shri Kshetra Mahabaleshwar, conservation and development of Pratapgarh fort, tourism development in the Sahyadri tiger reserve forest area, and Koyna river water tourism under Koyna Helwak forest zone, with an investment of ₹381.56 crore. The plan also includes water sports at Munawale, generating numerous employment opportunities for local people.

The District Collector has been entrusted with the rights and responsibility to complete these projects as per the plan, with the aim of concluding the work by March 31, 2026.