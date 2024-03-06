 Satara: District Planning Fund of ₹381 Crore Sanctioned For Tourism Development
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: District Planning Fund of ₹381 Crore Sanctioned For Tourism Development

Satara: District Planning Fund of ₹381 Crore Sanctioned For Tourism Development

According to the GR, various developmental projects will be undertaken, including projects in Shri Kshetra Mahabaleshwar, conservation and development of Pratapgarh fort, tourism development in the Sahyadri tiger reserve forest area, and Koyna river water tourism under Koyna Helwak forest zone, with an investment of ₹381.56 crore.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Karad: The Planning Department under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned a fund of ₹381.56 crore for the development of religious, historical, and natural tourism destinations in the Western Ghats region in Satara district. The Government Resolution (GR) regarding this was issued on March 5. This decision aims to promote tourism in the district as well as the state.

Read Also
Maharashtra Tourism Department To Promote Tours Of Jewish Sites In Mumbai; 2 New itineraries To Be...
article-image

According to the GR, various developmental projects will be undertaken, including projects in Shri Kshetra Mahabaleshwar, conservation and development of Pratapgarh fort, tourism development in the Sahyadri tiger reserve forest area, and Koyna river water tourism under Koyna Helwak forest zone, with an investment of ₹381.56 crore. The plan also includes water sports at Munawale, generating numerous employment opportunities for local people.

The District Collector has been entrusted with the rights and responsibility to complete these projects as per the plan, with the aim of concluding the work by March 31, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Elderly Man Robbed of Gold Jewellery Worth ₹90,000 By Fake Police Officers

Nashik: Elderly Man Robbed of Gold Jewellery Worth ₹90,000 By Fake Police Officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Of Shendra Area Demand Urgent Civic Amenities Amidst Safety...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Of Shendra Area Demand Urgent Civic Amenities Amidst Safety...

Nashik: Groundwater Level Lowest In Five Years, Reveals GSDA Survey

Nashik: Groundwater Level Lowest In Five Years, Reveals GSDA Survey

Nashik: Two Killed, Three Injured In Elevator Collapse In Satpur

Nashik: Two Killed, Three Injured In Elevator Collapse In Satpur

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative; Date, Time, Venue - All You Need To...

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative; Date, Time, Venue - All You Need To...