‘Sanskrit Is The Language Of Knowledge,’ Says CA Prakash Pathak At National Seminar In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: Some Indians and some foreigners belittle Sanskrit as a language of rituals only. In fact, Sanskrit is not only a language of rituals but also a language of mathematics, chemistry, medicine, physics and, frankly, computers. That is why Sanskrit is a language of knowledge. Not only I, but also great scholars like Vijay Bhatkar agree. These thoughts were expressed by CA Prakash Pathak, a thinker from Dhule, while speaking at the inaugural session of the national seminar jointly organised by the Sanskrit Department of Moolji Jetha College and Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir, Dhule. Dr Mrunalini Fadnavis, Academic Director of KCE Society, was the chairman.

Prakash Pathak said that systematic efforts were made to eliminate Sanskrit in the new educational policy of Macaulay. Because there is no language, there is no knowledge, and that is why people started calling English the language of knowledge without any reason. It is a matter of great pride for us Indians that at least today, the current government has approved a subject of four credits in the curriculum as the Indian knowledge tradition, said Badal Prakash Pathak.

Read Also New CBSE Board Exam Rules Get Mixed Response From Parents, Students In Pune

Principal Jagdish Patil, Dean of the Humanities Branch of North Maharashtra University, praised the initiative implemented by the Sanskrit Department of M.J. College and expressed his belief that so many students who are learning Sanskrit today will continue to work not only on the Ramayana but also on various other texts, thereby highlighting the importance of the Sanskrit language and Indian culture in the world.

In his presidential address, KCE Society's Academic Director, Dr Mrunalini Fadnavis, said that Sanskrit is the ancient language of the world, and there is very little research that can be done on the Ramayana. He said that the ideals of the Ramayana must reach the people, and special research should also be done on the Ramayana.

Dr V. S. Kanchi gave logical answers to the objections raised against the Ramayana by giving information about the various opinions on the Ramayana. Along with this, he also gave detailed guidance on how the Ramayana should be read. IIT Mumbai Professor Nilesh Joshi conducted demonstrations on how to read the manuscript written by Samarth Ramdas and how to research the text, and also gave them proper information about the differences in the text and the purification of the text.

The programme was introduced by Dr Bhagyashree Bhalwatkar, Head of the Sanskrit Department, and Prof. Sharad Dongre, President of Vagdevata Temple. The programme was moderated, and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Akhilesh Sharma.