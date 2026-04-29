Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘Pressure Tactics’ In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls; Links The Situation To West Bengal

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut | PTI

Pune: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging misuse of state machinery during elections. He also linked his criticism to poll conditions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Raut claimed that elections in cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were conducted under pressure. He alleged that similar tactics were being used in other states as well -- including West Bengal. “The way elections are being handled raises serious questions. We are fighters and will continue to contest strongly,” he said.

Raut criticised the alleged use of police and central forces in elections. He questioned why a leader of Modi’s stature would need such measures to secure victory. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that attempts were being made to influence outcomes through administrative pressure.

On the upcoming political strategy, Raut said the opposition alliance would field a single joint candidate for the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He added that the name would be announced soon at the steps of Vidhan Bhavan.

He also reiterated that leaders across parties want Uddhav Thackeray to enter the legislature and lead the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA).

‘Ideology Of BJP & RSS Disturbing Social Harmony’

Referring to recent viral videos from Mira Road, Raut said incidents of people being targeted over religion were a matter of concern. He stated that such tensions were not limited to one community and accused the ideology of the BJP and RSS of disturbing social harmony.

Raut also responded to allegations related to the Goregaon Patra Chawl case. He said the matter is before the court and claimed that those who benefited illegally are now aligned with rival parties. He added that the court had observed that his arrest in the case was not justified.

The remarks come amid rising political activity in Maharashtra, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad emerging as key urban centres in the ongoing political narrative.