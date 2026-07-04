'Salute The Officials': PMC Workers Seen Watering Plants Amid Heavy Rain On Pune’s Paud Road | WATCH

'Salute The Officials': PMC Workers Seen Watering Plants Amid Heavy Rain On Pune’s Paud Road | Sourced

Pune: A video showing Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers watering roadside trees and plants during heavy rainfall has gone viral on social media, raising questions over the civic body’s functioning.

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The incident reportedly took place on Friday on Paud Road near Kothrud, when Pune was experiencing active monsoon showers. In the video, a PMC worker can be seen watering plants despite steady rain in the area.

According to people present at the spot, the worker was questioned about why the plants were being watered during heavy rain. He reportedly replied that he was carrying out instructions given to him by his seniors.

The video has since triggered criticism online, with many users calling the exercise a waste of public resources. Several questioned why manual watering was being carried out when the city was already receiving sufficient rainfall.

The incident comes at a time when Pune is witnessing an active monsoon spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the ghat areas of Pune district until July 4 due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Pune city has also been receiving intermittent light to moderate showers, along with cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms.

The ongoing rains have brought relief after Pune experienced one of its driest starts to June in recent years. The rainfall is expected to improve water levels in reservoirs, although authorities continue to monitor the city’s overall water storage situation.

There has been no official statement from the Pune Municipal Corporation on the viral video so far.