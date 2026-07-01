'Sachin Ahir Brought Me Into Shiv Sena': Sushma Andhare Says She Was Shocked By His Exit | File

Pune: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare on Wednesday said she was personally shocked by senior leader Sachin Ahir's decision to quit the party. She said the development has raised serious questions about trust, accountability and the growing trend of political defections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Andhare said Ahir was the person who had brought her into the party, making his decision even more surprising. She said he had played a key role in strengthening the party in Worli and was also considered one of Aaditya Thackeray's close associates.

Andhare revealed that Ahir had called her for a meeting on June 28 but did not give any indication that he was planning to leave the party. She said the decision may have been sudden, but party colleagues should have been informed in advance.

Targeting the politics of defections, Andhare alleged that important Shiv Sena leaders have been leaving the party around its foundation day every year for the past three years. She claimed that the exits of Manisha Kayande, Neelam Gorhe, six MPs and now Sachin Ahir appeared to be part of a planned strategy.

She also criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that instead of focusing on the state's key issues, he was concentrating on bringing opposition leaders into his camp. Taking a swipe at Shinde, she claimed that the influence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be seen in his political style.

Speaking about the party's internal functioning, Andhare said some leaders were taking advantage of the party leadership's simplicity. She called for a stronger accountability system and said there should be regular reviews of office-bearers and leaders, including whom they meet, which events they attend and whether they remain committed to the party's ideology.

She said Ahir had been given several important responsibilities by the party, and many Shiv Sainiks were now questioning why he chose to leave despite enjoying the leadership's trust. She also demanded an independent mechanism within the party to examine the reasons behind such defections.

Andhare said ideology and commitment to the party should always take priority over individuals, especially during periods of political uncertainty. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and its leadership.