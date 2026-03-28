Rupali Chakankar Resigns As NCP Women’s Wing Chief Amid Ashok Kharat Controversy | Facebook

Pune: Rupali Chakankar has resigned as the state president of the women’s wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) amid controversy linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The resignation comes days after she stepped down as chairperson of the State Commission for Women following public backlash. Her exit from both posts marks a major political setback.

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Chakankar submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister and party national president Sunetra Pawar. The move follows mounting criticism after photos and videos of her with Ashok Kharat surfaced online. Chakankar herself announced the resignation on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night. The visuals allegedly showed her performing Padya Puja, a ritual involving the washing and worship of feet. These images triggered strong reactions on social media and in political circles.

Ashok Kharat is currently in custody and is facing serious allegations of sexual assault against multiple women. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the case. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more details are expected in the coming days.

As the controversy grew, pressure mounted on Chakankar to step down from her roles. She first resigned from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. However, criticism continued, leading to her resignation from the party post as well. Political observers say the development reflects the impact of the case on her public image.

In a statement shared on social media, Chakankar denied any connection with Kharat’s alleged crimes. She said she has no direct or indirect link to his financial dealings or misconduct. She described the allegations against her as false and baseless. She also said that the truth will come out during the investigation.

Chakankar demanded a fair and transparent probe into the matter. She said she has already requested this from the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and senior police officials. She added that her decision to resign came after a discussion with Sunetra Pawar.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Pune and across the state. It has also raised questions about political accountability and associations with controversial figures.