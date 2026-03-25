RTE Application Deadline Extended Again Till March 26 In Nanded | Representational image

Nanded: The state government has extended the last date for submitting applications for 25% reserved seats for economically weaker students in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the second time.

The last date to submit online applications is now March 26. The decision has brought relief to several applicants, and the number of applications is expected to rise on the final day.

The admission process under RTE began on February 17. Initially, applicants were required to select schools within a one-kilometre radius of their residence, which caused inconvenience for many parents. Several applicants raised objections to this condition.

Following these concerns, the government withdrew the one-kilometre restriction and had earlier set March 18 as the deadline for applications. However, many students were still unable to apply within the given timeframe. Considering continued demands from parents, the deadline has now been extended to March 26.

A total of 2,803 seats are available in 231 schools under RTE in the Nanded district. As of March 18, around 7,800 applications had been received for these seats. In comparison, during the 2025–26 academic year, 9,743 applications were received for 2,728 seats. Officials said the lower number of applications this year was due to the one-kilometre restriction.

With the condition now removed, authorities expect a surge in applications on the final day.